AUGUSTA, ME - JUNE 30: Speaker of the House Sara Gideon listens to discussion about the budget bill in the House chamber on Friday, June 30, 2017. Gideon is working to win more votes to get the Maine House to a two-thirds majority on the budget bill so that it can survive a likely veto from Gov. LePage. (Staff Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer)
New Democratic Challenger Announces Bid To Unseat Susan Collins
AOC Campaign Fundraises After Steve King Feud: ‘Zero Patience’ For ‘Racists’
State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, makes a point as Texas officials continue to investigate the death of Sandra Bland, who died July 13th in the Waller County jail after a traffic stop near Houston. The hearing at the Texas Capitol drew dozens of legislators and activists wanting answers after Bland's apparent jail suicide.
GOP Firebrand Leaving State Office: ‘Eight Years Was Enough For George Washington’
news

Ex-Fox News Reporter Rips Network’s ‘Partisan Misinformation’ In New Gig Video

By
June 24, 2019 3:35 pm

Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron took a shot at his former employer on Monday as he unveiled a new venture.

The Washington Post reported that Cameron, along with ThinkProgress’ Joe Romm, are creating a liberal answer to the Drudge Report. The new website is called Front Page Live, and Cameron serves as chief political correspondent.

In a video introducing himself, Cameron talked about how he went from one of Fox News’ first hires to a news site with a bunch of progressives.

“I was one of Fox’s first hires. The idea of ‘fair and balanced’ news appealed to me, but over the years, right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation,” he said.

“I left,” he continued. “I have unique insight and understanding of how the right operates, and literally 30 years of covering Donald Trump.”

Cameron isn’t the only former Fox personality to call out the network’s opinion hosts after leaving. Last year, Retired Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, a former Fox contributor, criticized the network in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

“Today’s Fox prime-time lineup preaches paranoia, attacking processes and institutions vital to our republic and challenging the rule of law,” Peters wrote.

h/t Mediaite

