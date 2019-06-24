Ex-Fox News Reporter Rips Network’s ‘Partisan Misinformation’ In New Gig Video

Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron took a shot at his former employer on Monday as he unveiled a new venture.

The Washington Post reported that Cameron, along with ThinkProgress’ Joe Romm, are creating a liberal answer to the Drudge Report. The new website is called Front Page Live, and Cameron serves as chief political correspondent.

In a video introducing himself, Cameron talked about how he went from one of Fox News’ first hires to a news site with a bunch of progressives.

“I was one of Fox’s first hires. The idea of ‘fair and balanced’ news appealed to me, but over the years, right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation,” he said.

“I left,” he continued. “I have unique insight and understanding of how the right operates, and literally 30 years of covering Donald Trump.”

Cameron isn’t the only former Fox personality to call out the network’s opinion hosts after leaving. Last year, Retired Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, a former Fox contributor, criticized the network in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

“Today’s Fox prime-time lineup preaches paranoia, attacking processes and institutions vital to our republic and challenging the rule of law,” Peters wrote.

h/t Mediaite