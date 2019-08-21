Car Crash Allegedly Led Cops To NJ Man’s Grenade Launcher, Meth, Nazi Gear

A New Jersey man’s car crash allegedly led police to his cache of drugs, weapons and Nazi paraphernalia, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

In late July, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month, police were extracting Joseph Rubino, 57, from a car crash when they observed, “among other things, various firearms and ammunition” inside the vehicle.

So they got a search warrant and went through the car — where they allegedly found various guns, sawed-off shotgun barrels and brass knuckles — and then got a search warrant for his house, where things grew much worse for Rubino.

Police allegedly uncovered handguns, rifles, shotguns, a grenade launcher, multiple kilograms of cannabis, hundreds of cannabis vape cartridges, numerous pot edibles, and around 70 grams of what police believed was methamphetamine.

And that’s before accounting for the Nazi gear. The DOJ said police found clothing and bumper stickers with the “SS Bolts” — a common symbol in the white power movement — and a document “purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave.”

Rubino was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — the latter charge stemming from a 1999 conviction for writing bad checks for somewhere between $200 and $1,000. It’s not clear from court records whether Rubino has made a plea in his case.

Read the complaint against Rubino below: