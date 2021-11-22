Jan. 6 Defendant With A Gun Allegedly Hinted At Attacking Pelosi If He’d Found Her

A Jan. 6 defendant who’s been charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm at the Capitol gave a chilling portrait of his intentions when he allegedly broke into the building that day, according to a newly unsealed filing in the case.

A complaint by a special agent with the U.S. Capitol Police stated that a USCP officer spotted a gun fall out of the waistband of an insurrectionist who allegedly attacked him at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The gun was traced to Mark Mazza of Shelbyville, Indiana, who had reported the firearm as stolen to local authorities three days after the attack, according to the complaint.

Mazza admitted during an interview in March that he had lied in his initial report, and that he had omitted the fact that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the complaint stated.

During the interview, Mazza mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying he “never did get to talk to Nancy … I thought Nan and I would hit it off.”

“And I was glad I didn’t because you’d be here for another reason,” Mazza added.

Then he insisted he wasn’t violent.

“I’m nonviolent,” Mazza said. “I’m a patriot, and it pisses me off to see where we’re at.”

Mazza also told investigators that he had attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse.

The complaint included several images from Mazza’s social media accounts and Capitol surveillance cameras that purportedly show him attempting to break into the Capitol with the rest of the mob of Trump supporters and attacking police officers.

Mazza has been charged with disrupting Congress, obstructing the grand jury investigation into the insurrection, assaulting federal officers and carrying a firearm in D.C. without a license.

Read the complaint below: