Latest
1 hour ago
Newly Revealed Text Messages Show GOP Officials At Ground Zero Of Election Conspiracy Outlined By Trump Indictment
2 hours ago
Jeff Clark’s Insurrection Act Remark Was Even Worse Than It Sounds
18 hours ago
The Top Ten Most Shocking Revelations From The Trump Indictment

Capitol Hill Senate Buildings On Lockdown Due To ‘Internal Security Threat’

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: The U.S. Capitol Building on August 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Jack Smith announced that former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alle... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: The U.S. Capitol Building on August 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Jack Smith announced that former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
August 2, 2023 3:25 p.m.
Updated August 2, 2023 4:25 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The Senate office buildings on Capitol Hill were locked down and staff ordered to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon in response to what Capitol Police called “an internal security threat.”

In an email to Hill staff and credentialed reporters, Capitol Police advised staffers to move into the nearest office, stay away from external doors and windows, remain quiet, and silence electronics.

Videos posted to Twitter from the Hill showed people evacuating the cluster of three Senate office buildings located on the north side of the Capitol complex. The Senate office buildings house offices for individual senators and committee meeting rooms.

Capital Police said they were responding to a report of an active shooter but cautioned that “we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.”

Some early indications that it was a false alarm, via Politico Hill reporter Nicholas Wu:

Despite the indications that it may be a false alarm, Capitol Police is still urging staffers to shelter in place.

Capitol Police have set up a media staging area near the scene, so expect an official update soon.

About an hour after the first shelter in place email, House Sergeant at Arms put out an update, saying, “access and operations to the U.S. Capitol Building, CVC, and House Office Buildings will continue as normal,” while the Capitol Police continues to respond to a security incident in the area of the Russell Senate Office Building. The House Sergeant at Arms also said there are “no confirmed reports of gunshots” as of 3:52 p.m. ET Wednesday.

At 4:19 p.m. EST, the House Sergeant at Arms said Capitol Police conducted sweeps of all Senate Office Buildings and surrounding areas and found “no suspicious activity nor persons of interest.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: