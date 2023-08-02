Capitol Hill Senate Buildings On Lockdown Due To ‘Internal Security Threat’

The Senate office buildings on Capitol Hill were locked down and staff ordered to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon in response to what Capitol Police called “an internal security threat.”

In an email to Hill staff and credentialed reporters, Capitol Police advised staffers to move into the nearest office, stay away from external doors and windows, remain quiet, and silence electronics.

Videos posted to Twitter from the Hill showed people evacuating the cluster of three Senate office buildings located on the north side of the Capitol complex. The Senate office buildings house offices for individual senators and committee meeting rooms.

Capital Police said they were responding to a report of an active shooter but cautioned that “we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.”

Some early indications that it was a false alarm, via Politico Hill reporter Nicholas Wu:

DC's Metropolitan Police Department spox Hugh Carew tells me the evacuation of Russell Senate Office Building came after a call for an active shooter that "appears to be a bad call"

"No injuries and no shooter were located" — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) August 2, 2023

Despite the indications that it may be a false alarm, Capitol Police is still urging staffers to shelter in place.

Capitol Police have set up a media staging area near the scene, so expect an official update soon.

About an hour after the first shelter in place email, House Sergeant at Arms put out an update, saying, “access and operations to the U.S. Capitol Building, CVC, and House Office Buildings will continue as normal,” while the Capitol Police continues to respond to a security incident in the area of the Russell Senate Office Building. The House Sergeant at Arms also said there are “no confirmed reports of gunshots” as of 3:52 p.m. ET Wednesday.

At 4:19 p.m. EST, the House Sergeant at Arms said Capitol Police conducted sweeps of all Senate Office Buildings and surrounding areas and found “no suspicious activity nor persons of interest.”