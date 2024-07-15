Cannon’s Mar-a-Lago Dismissal Plays Hard To Trump And His SCOTUS

Latest
Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to the press at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2023, announcing the unsealing of the indictment against former US President Donald Trump. Trump was indict... Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to the press at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2023, announcing the unsealing of the indictment against former US President Donald Trump. Trump was indicted Friday on 37 counts in the Mar-a-Lago documents case after he illegally kept top secret files on US nuclear and weapons programs and defense plans after leaving the White House. "The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States," the Justice Department said. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 15, 2024 6:39 p.m.
38
To some legal observers, Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida showed two qualities in deciding to rule that Special Counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutionally appointed and, in doing so, throw out the Mar-a-Lago records prosecution: cynicism and ambition.

“This opinion is a bit of an audition to, I don’t know, an audience of one, not just an audience of nine, if you will,” Jed Shugerman, a professor at Boston University School of Law, told TPM in a phone interview. “If I were looking to put myself on the short list of very rarefied judicial air in a Trump presidency, this is the opinion I would write.”

Cannon’s own judicial ambitions aside, several legal experts including Shugerman marveled to TPM at how much her ruling tossing the classified records retention case read like an appellate opinion, and not that of a district court judge. Going far beyond the typical role of a judge at her level, Cannon laid new legal ground, contravening decades of decisions across the country, including two at the D.C. Circuit, to the contrary. She also opened herself up to the possibility that Smith could both appeal the case — his office said Monday it would — and move for Cannon’s removal based on her handling of the matter.

The future of the case also depends on President Joe Biden securing re-election in November, a prospect about which many elected Democrats have professed a growing level of skepticism. If Trump wins in November, he’s promised to order the DOJ to drop the federal cases against him, and would likely fire Smith and his team.

The existence of special counsels has long been seen as a bulwark of DOJ independence. When criminal investigations touch on the presidency, they’ve allowed federal prosecutors to examine the allegations in a manner that’s theoretically free of interference from the person in charge of the executive branch.

Cannon’s decision, if broadened out to its furthest aperture, suggests that should come to an end, in part because of her finding that DOJ-issued regulations and not congressional statutes underpinned elements of any special counsel’s appointment.

“There’s no special counsel that we would care about that would be valid under this opinion,” Shugerman said.

In some ways, it’s a logical next step after the immunity ruling earlier this month in Trump v. United States: not only is it exceedingly difficult to charge the president with a crime, but it’s impossible for the DOJ to have an independent prosecutor. Justice Clarence Thomas outlined a broadly similar view of why Smith’s appointment is unconstitutional in a concurrence in that case.

Smith’s options

All that isn’t to understate the sheer radicalness of Cannon’s decision. Several attorneys told TPM that they expected the 11th Circuit to reverse Cannon’s decision, opening the question of whether it would return to her or if Smith would be able to get the appeals court to remove Cannon from the case.

“I think getting this overturned before the election is very likely. I mean, I don’t think that would be a huge effort,” Peter Zeidenberg, a former federal prosecutor now at Arent Fox, told TPM. “I think Jack Smith could write a brief in the next 10 days, and ask for expedited briefing, and this could get resolved in a month.”

But it’s not clear what value a potential victory at the 11th Circuit and declination by the Supreme Court would have if the case returns to Judge Cannon. Since Trump first sued in the pre-indictment phase to block the investigation, Cannon has managed to extensively delay the case, first by approving Trump’s request in the civil lawsuit and later by declining to rule on a series of issues post-indictment. Both parties have said that they were prepared to try the case by the summer; Cannon indefinitely delayed the trial.

“Winning on this and the case going straight back to her is not particularly useful, she’s just going to rule against him on the next issue that comes up,” Brian Greer, a former attorney in the CIA general counsel’s office, told TPM.

Smith could have a difficult time persuading the 11th Circuit to remove Cannon from the case, particularly given that the appeals court has only reversed her once. Other options, Greer said, could include refiling the case on an obstruction charge in D.C., or having the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida reindict the case.

These are long-shot options. So far, Smith’s office has said only that they’ll appeal the case. In his inimitable way, Smith spokesman Peter Carr said that Cannon’s ruling “deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts.”

38
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    The loosest of all cannons, ever.

  2. “The existence of special counsels has long been seen as a bulwark of DOJ independence. When criminal investigations touch on the presidency, they’ve allowed federal prosecutors to examine the allegations in a manner that’s theoretically free of interference from the person in charge of the executive branch.”

    In other words, it ultimately functions as cover for their planned ACTUAL weaponization of DOJ and their Mango Messiah taking a direct hand in commanding its operations.

  3. Removal of cannon, an obviously biased judge, will likely depend on the election results. To be clear, INAL.

  4. If there is any hint that she made her ruling because of personal ambition, or any other demonstrable corrupt intent, she should be charged with corruption.

    Ruling repeatedly in a motivated matter, corruptly, is illegal. It should result in prison time.

  5. Avatar for tpr tpr says:

    Smith could have a difficult time persuading the 11th Circuit to remove Cannon from the case, particularly given that the appeals court has only reversed her once.

    And yet:

    her ruling tossing the classified records retention case read like an appellate opinion, and not that of a district court judge. Going far beyond the typical role of a judge at her level, Cannon laid new legal ground, contravening decades of decisions across the country, including two at the D.C. Circuit, to the contrary.

    What the hell good are judges if they can’t look at this situation and fix it?

    No wonder this country is going full-on authoritarian. A whole class of elite clerks has decided it cares neither for process nor substance, and that they don’t know the meaning of the oaths they all took.

    A pox on all judges. As useful as a screen door on a submarine.

    When King John Roberts legalized bribery for judges, he really knew his audience.

32 more replies

Participants

