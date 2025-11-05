California Voters Approve Measure to Offset Damage of Trump’s Red-State Gerrymandering Blitz

In the first substantial blow to the Trump administration’s redistricting power grab in red states across the country, California voters on Tuesday approved a proposal to redraw the state’s congressional district lines. Governor Gavin Newsom and state Democrats pushed the measure to help offset Trump’s nationwide gerrymandering blitz in red states.

The ballot measure’s success was clear nearly immediately after polls closed on the west coast. The AP called the race at 11 p.m. ET.

The ballot measure, known as Proposition 50, was spearheaded by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and was introduced earlier this year. Trump has been successful in forcing several Republican-led state legislatures to revise their congressional maps midcycle to try to ensure Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House.

In June, the Trump administration began pressuring Texas Republicans to approve new congressional maps. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was quick to bow to Trump pressure in August, and signed a bill to adopt new maps ahead of the 2026 elections. In direct response, California’s Democratic-controlled legislature approved new congressional maps that could not go into effect until California voters approved Proposition 50.

That’s because California, like many blue states, self-polices the creation of congressional district lines. It’s a good government approach to congressional map drawing that helps guard against the kind of racial and political gerrymandering that Trump is currently, successfully pressuring red states to embrace (many red states have embraced the practice for years and many long before Trump even emerged as a figure in American politics).

In 2008, California voters approved a measure that shifted the role of drawing congressional districts and state legislature districts from the state legislature to a nonpartisan independent redistricting commission made up of five Republicans, five Democrats, and four non-affiliated members. The California Citizen Redistricting Commission adheres to strict nonpartisan rules, enacted as a way to ensure that districts have fair representation. The commission has been tasked over the years with drawing congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization district lines.

Newsom proposed the ballot measure, Proposition 50, in an effort to work around the commission, temporarily, during a time when urgent action is needed by Democrat-led states to help national Democrats offset Trump’s power grab.

For months now, Trump has been pressuring Republican-controlled legislatures to redraw their maps mid cycle, as opposed to waiting until after the Census in 2030, which is when maps are usually redrawn. As it stands now, several Republican-controlled states, including Missouri, Texas, and North Carolina have all approved new gerrymandered congressional maps that are expected to flip seats currently held by Democrats.

The newly approved measure will shift the percentage of Democrats and Republicans in ten California congressional districts, giving Democrats an advantage in Republican-led districts as well as areas that are considered swing districts.

California has 52 congressional seats, nine of which are Republican and 43 of which are Democrat. The new map, however, will potentially flip five Republican-held seats to Democratic seats.

Proposition 50’s passage will allow new legislature-drawn congressional maps to go into effect — maps that temporarily override those drawn by the independent redistricting commission. The new maps will only apply for the next three election cycles: 2026, 2028, and 2030. After 2030, the redistricting commission will once again have the authority to certify new district maps.