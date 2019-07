A San Francisco judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s asylum ban after determining that it was “inconsistent with the existing asylum laws.”

According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar called the ban on asylum seekers who come to the U.S.-Mexico border through a third country “arbitrary and capricious.”

Tigar’s decision came just hours after a D.C.-based district judge upheld the ban, nullifying that earlier Trump victory.