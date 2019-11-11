Latest
Buttigieg Professes ‘Personal’ Support Of Obama Admin After Misquote Goes Viral

LONDONDERRY, NH - APRIL 19: Democratic Presidential candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
By
|
November 11, 2019 11:05 a.m.
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted that his support of the Obama administration comes from a “personal place” after a reporter accidentally misquoted him as attacking the former President during a noisy campaign rally.

The misquote gained some traction on social media, even prompting a jab from former HUD director Julián Castro, who retracted his words after the correction was posted.

The Buttigieg campaign jumped all over the correction, with communications director Lis Smith firing off a snarky tweet at any outlets who wrote about the misquote before it was corrected.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM
