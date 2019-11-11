Buttigieg Professes ‘Personal’ Support Of Obama Admin After Misquote Goes Viral

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted that his support of the Obama administration comes from a “personal place” after a reporter accidentally misquoted him as attacking the former President during a noisy campaign rally.

I appreciate this reporter’s swift and honest correction of a misquote on my views of the Obama presidency. From health care to DADT repeal to the rescue of the auto industry, my appreciation of the great leadership of Barack Obama comes from a very personal place. https://t.co/eWvSDtcpTQ — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 11, 2019

The misquote gained some traction on social media, even prompting a jab from former HUD director Julián Castro, who retracted his words after the correction was posted.

I have deleted a tweet responding to a quote from @PeteButtigieg that a reporter now recognizes is inaccurate. The reporter has now issued a correction, and I regret that the original was spread widely. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 11, 2019

The Buttigieg campaign jumped all over the correction, with communications director Lis Smith firing off a snarky tweet at any outlets who wrote about the misquote before it was corrected.