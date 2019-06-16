Buttigieg Blasts Trump Over Foreign Dirt Remark: ‘Both Unbelievable And All Too Believable’

2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday morning for his comments about accepting dirt on a political opponent from a foreign nation.

“It’s both unbelievable and all too believable,” Buttigieg told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper. “It is morally wrong, legally wrong, politically wrong.”

“You don’t accept help from foreign governments, especially at a moment when America is reeling from the fact that our democracy was successfully attacked and interfered with in the last election by a hostile foreign power,” he continued. “If you get an offer of material help from a foreign government, you call the FBI. This shouldn’t be difficult, this shouldn’t be complicated.”

When Tapper asked Buttigieg if he agreed with 2020 rival Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) promise to have her Justice Department prosecute Trump if she were elected, the South Bend mayor indicated that he’d leave that decision to the DOJ.

“I believe that the rule of law will catch up to this President,” Buttigieg said. “It doesn’t require the Oval Office putting any kind of thumb on the scale.”

In a stunning interview clip with ABC News reporter George Stephanopoulos that was released on Wednesday, Trump said he’d take damaging information on a 2020 rival from a foreign country and wouldn’t call the FBI.

The President later tried to backtrack his comments during a “Fox and Friends” interview on Friday, saying he’d “absolutely” report “incorrect or badly stated” information to law enforcement.

However, Trump refused to say if he’d turn down dirt if a foreign leader offered it during a normal meeting or summit.

Watch Buttigieg below: