Time For Another Budget Showdown

By
May 21, 2019 8:09 am

The four congressional leaders are meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, acting OMB Director Ross Vought and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Tuesday morning at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office to talk budget.

The task on the table? Agree on spending caps and lift the debt limit, per Politico. If the two sides can’t play ball, punishing spending cuts known as a “sequester” kick in during early 2020.

As usual, Republicans want to beef up military spending while Democrats want parity between military and domestic funding.

If they can’t come to an agreement, they can kick the can down the road until December. And based on the utter lack of cooperation over smaller legislation this session, like the disaster relief bill, the odds don’t look great.

