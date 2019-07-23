A Budget Deal Has Been Reached — Now We Wait And See If Trump Scuttles It

A wide-ranging two-year budget deal, spearheaded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, has been struck — now it’s all up to the fickle President to approve or scuttle the agreement.

According to CNN, the deal eliminates the 2011 budget caps for good and delays the debt ceiling until 2021. It includes $320 billion in new spending over the next two years, with increases in both domestic and defense funding.

Now it faces the hurdles of passage in both chambers and getting Trump’s signature.

Pelosi told CNN that she doesn’t have any “anxiety” about Trump changing his mind on the deal, after he tweeted an endorsement on Monday.

I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

She finished conducting budget negotiations from her coach seat on a Delta flight, reportedly holding a phone to her ear for hours as her plane sat on the tarmac. When she finished, she hung up and moved on to the Sunday Times Magazine crossword. All in a day for the speaker.