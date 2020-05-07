British Study Confirms Stark Racial Disparity In COVID-19 Deaths

LONDON — A new study into ethnicity and the coronavirus by Britain’s national statistics agency suggests that people from almost all minority ethnic groups — except Chinese and those identifying as “mixed” — are at greater risk of a coronavirus-related death than the white population.

In particular, the analysis said that after accounting for age, black men are 4.2 times more likely than white men to die after contracting the virus, and black women are 4.3 times more likely to die compared to women of white ethnicity.

The Office for National Statistics said people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and mixed ethnicities also had an increased risk of Covid-19 deaths.

The office said Thursday a “substantial part of the difference” is explained by social-economic circumstances, but they do not explain all the difference.

The findings echoed data from the National Health Service and other studies.