Latest
2 hours ago
World Health Org Warns Against ‘Immunity Passports’: ‘No Evidence’ People Can’t Be Reinfected
5 hours ago
Many States Fall Short Of Mandate To Track Virus Exposure
5 hours ago
White House Adviser Got ‘Special Deal’ Haircut To Look Good On Fox News

Britain Joins Four Other Countries With At Least 20,000 Dead From COVID-19

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: A man wears a face mask as he walks across Deansgate in central Manchester on April 25, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The British government has extended the lockdown restriction... MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: A man wears a face mask as he walks across Deansgate in central Manchester on April 25, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The British government has extended the lockdown restrictions first introduced on March 23 that are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 25, 2020 11:18 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

LONDON — Britain’s confirmed tally of hospital deaths among people with the coronavirus has topped 20,000, making it the fifth country to reach the grim milestone.

The government says 20,319 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, an increase of 813 from the day before. The figure doesn’t include deaths in nursing homes, which are likely to number in the thousands.

Britain is the fourth European country after Italy, Spain and France to reach 20,000 deaths. The United States has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus fatalities.

There are signs the U.K. outbreak has peaked, with the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus declining. But the government says it is too soon to ease a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 23 and extended to May 7.

Still, some businesses are planning to reopen after implementing social distancing measures. Several automakers say they will restart production in May.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30