Snapchat Helpfully Displayed Genius Insurrectionist’s Location At Capitol With A Bitmoji

(TPM Illustration/FBI Baltimore Division complaint and arrest warrant)
By
|
September 21, 2021 11:25 a.m.

A Maryland man/Self-Own Hall of Famer who was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6 also allegedly was displayed on a Snapchat map that pinpointed his location at the scene — complete with a cartoon bitmoji version of himself.

According to a newly unsealed FBI complaint, Matthew Buckler of La Plata, Maryland, caught the feds’ attention in mid-January when an unidentified witness tipped them off about Snapchat user “mbuckler5’s” location on the Snapchat map that showed a clear view of the Capitol grounds from above with a “heatmap” filter showing where the user was during the attack.

The account has a bitmoji of a white, brown-haired person that matches the cartoon man on user “mbuckler5’s” profile, the FBI alleges, producing a screenshot in its filing.

(FBI Baltimore Division complaint and arrest warrant)

Law enforcement identified “mbuckler5” as Buckler, according to the complaint.

The document also says investigators found equally helpful selfies and videos on Buckler’s phone that he allegedly took while inside the building.

“We in this bitch. We in this bitch,” Buckler allegedly declares in one of the videos.

Additionally, the FBI identified Buckler in surveillance camera footage, the complaint states.

Buckler admitted to investigators that he was in the Capitol building that day, according to the document. He has been charged with entering restricted grounds and engaging in disorderly conduct to obstruct Congress.

Read the complaint below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
