Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Insists All The Boos Ivanka Got Definitely Weren’t For Her

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade was quick to reassure White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday that all the booing she got as she left 10 Downing Street wasn’t for her at all.

Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton stepped out of Prime Minister Theresa May’s office on 10 Downing Street, where they were greeted with a chorus of boos from the crowd waiting outside.

“Does that sound like some booing?” Fox co-host Steve Doocy asked.

“Yeah it does, and it’s not for Ivanka, it’s for John Bolton and he loves it,” Kilmeade responded. “He pretty much is looked at as somebody who is the tough guy in that administration and he loves that label.”

Watch below:

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade insists protesters aren't booing at Ivanka Trump, just John Bolton. pic.twitter.com/RMHvs7Uwr5 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 4, 2019

H/t the Daily Beast.