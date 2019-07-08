Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

Breitbart’s White House Correspondent Is Joining The Trump White House

The Breitbart logo is seen on an iPhone with the Breitbart website in the background in this photo illustration on November 20, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
July 8, 2019 4:46 pm

Michelle Moons, Breitbart’s White House correspondent, has reportedly been hired to work at the White House.

According to CNN, Moons will join the White House’s Domestic Policy Council.

She’ll be the third former employee from the far-right news organization to join the Trump White House. Former Breitbart editor Julia Hahn serves as the administration’s director of surrogate and coalition communications, and former Breitbart owner Steve Bannon worked closely with President Donald Trump as his campaign manager and later his senior adviser.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Comments
