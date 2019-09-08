Latest
South Carolina GOPer Announces Run Against Trump Right After SC Cancels Primary
Top NOAA Official Told Staffers Not To Contradict Trump's False Claim About Alabama
The Air Force Made An Usual Detour To Trump's Resort In Scotland

Trump Campaign Manager Describes Trump Family As A 'Dynasty That Lasts For Decades'

September 8, 2019
Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale has some ambitious predictions about the Trump family’s future.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday night that Parscale told attendees at a California GOP convention that the Trump family will be “a dynasty that lasts for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party.”

“One that will adapt to changing cultures,” he said. “One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”

“I just think they’re a dynasty,” Parscale said later on when asked if he thinks the Trump children will run for office, according to Politico.

“I think they’re all amazing people with amazing capabilities,” he said of Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. “You see it from all.”

Cristina Cabrera
