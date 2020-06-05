Latest
In Feet-High Message To Trump, Bowser Paints And Renames Street For Black Lives Matter

Protester paint a giant Black Lives Matter sign on 16th street near the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 5, 2020 1:31 p.m.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) left an unmissable message for President Donald Trump outside the White House Friday, emblazoning the street and renaming a plaza in honor of Black Lives Matter.

According to the Washington Post, local artists joined city work crews in painting the massive slogan up 16th Street starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Trump and Bowser have been at odds over the massive police and military presence in the city mobilized by the federal government, as protesters take to the streets over the police killing of George Floyd.

Friday morning, she requested that he withdraw the federal law enforcement and military forces that have been patrolling the streets.

She said that they pose “safety and national security risks,” and have been “inflaming” the protests.

Bowser had additional disapproving words for Trump at her Thursday press conference, shortly before the additions to the area outside the White House were made. In that same space, a large fence has been erected to push protesters outside of the park in front of the White House.

“Keep in mind that’s the people’s house,” she said. “It’s a sad commentary that the [White] House and its inhabitants have to be walled off.”

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
