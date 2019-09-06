Latest
on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.
13 mins ago
Trump Met With Manchin On Guns, Still No Clear Commitment
40 mins ago
Howard Schultz Decides Against A Third-Party Bid
54 mins ago
States Cancelling GOP Primaries, Caucuses To Protect Trump

Boris Johnson’s Great Balancing Act

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets US Vice President Mike Pence at 10 Downing Street on September 5, 2019 in London, England. Ahead of today's meeting with the British Prime Minister,... LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets US Vice President Mike Pence at 10 Downing Street on September 5, 2019 in London, England. Ahead of today's meeting with the British Prime Minister, Mike Pence had already stated that the US stands with the UK over Brexit. Boris Johnson lost two critical votes in Parliament last night. The first was the Bill bought by Labour's Hilary Benn to prevent a "No-deal" Brexit and the second was his own to hold a general election on the 15th October. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2019 8:37 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Amid British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s very tough week, he received a friendly emissary from the United States: Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the New York Times, Pence cited the “very warm and personal relationship you have forged with President Trump.”

That warm and personal relationship may prove to be more burden than boon as Johnson faces down a possible election against the Labour Party in coming weeks.

Trump is deeply unpopular in Britain and, per the Times, critics say that the country will becoming increasingly dependent on the mercurial Trump if it crashes out the European Union without agreeing to a deal.

Johnson’s awareness of the tenuousness of his own position was clear in his response to Pence’s promise of trade talks.

“You guys are pretty tough negotiators, so we are going to work very hard to make sure that the free trade deal is one that works for all sides,” he said.

The fickle Trump, for his part, had continued to stand by his brother in blondness, even as Johnson’s real sibling jumped ship.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: