Amid British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s very tough week, he received a friendly emissary from the United States: Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the New York Times, Pence cited the “very warm and personal relationship you have forged with President Trump.”

That warm and personal relationship may prove to be more burden than boon as Johnson faces down a possible election against the Labour Party in coming weeks.

Trump is deeply unpopular in Britain and, per the Times, critics say that the country will becoming increasingly dependent on the mercurial Trump if it crashes out the European Union without agreeing to a deal.

Johnson’s awareness of the tenuousness of his own position was clear in his response to Pence’s promise of trade talks.

“You guys are pretty tough negotiators, so we are going to work very hard to make sure that the free trade deal is one that works for all sides,” he said.

The fickle Trump, for his part, had continued to stand by his brother in blondness, even as Johnson’s real sibling jumped ship.