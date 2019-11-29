Boris Johnson To Trump: Stay Out Of Our Elections

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled to President Donald Trump that he should not involve himself in the upcoming election when he visits London next week.

According to HuffPost, Johnson’s conservative party currently has a commanding lead in the polls.

“What we don’t do traditionally as loving allies and friends, what we don’t do traditionally, is get involved in each other’s election campaigns,” he told LBC Radio. “The best (thing) when you have close friends and allies like the U.S. and the UK is for neither side to get involved in each other’s election.”

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, has been using Trump’s praise of Johnson as an attack, warning that Johnson would sell off parts of the National Health Service to U.S. businesses.

Trump is due to arrive in London on December 2.