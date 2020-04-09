Latest
12 mins ago
Why The Economy Is Unlikely To Recover As Quickly As It Collapsed
37 mins ago
NYC Mayor: Don’t ‘Let Up The Gas’ Or Else There Will Be COVID-19 Resurgence
50 mins ago
Poll: More Americans Impressed By Media Coverage Of Outbreak Than Trump’s Response

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved Out Of ICU

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ's on March 25, 2020 in London, England. British parliament will be suspended tonight due to concerns about the spread of COVID... LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ's on March 25, 2020 in London, England. British parliament will be suspended tonight due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. It had previously been scheduled to break for Easter on March 31; it will tentatively sit again on April 21. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 18,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 9, 2020 2:30 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care, his office said Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesman at 10, Downing Street said Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

Johnson had been in intensive care for three days after his symptoms for coronavirus worsened. He tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and at first had only “mild” symptoms.

