Immigration

Border Patrol Chief ‘Extremely Offended’ By Concentration Camp Comparisons

By
June 20, 2019 6:23 pm

Border Patrol chief Carla Provost said on Thursday that she’s “extremely offended” that anyone would call the migrant detention centers at the southern border “concentration camps.”

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) asked Provost to comment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) calling the centers “concentration camps.”

Provost claimed that her agents are “doing the best that they can” and that they were doing things like “feeding babies.”

“They are doing–going above and beyond, day in and day out, to try to care for these individuals to the best of their ability, and this is not what they were trained or signed up for to do,” Provost said. “So I am extremely offended by those comments.”

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general has released scathing reports detailing the squalid and borderline dangerous conditions at several of the detention centers.

Watch below:

