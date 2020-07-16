READ: Indiana Authorities Release Initial Report On Alleged Attempted Lynching

Latest
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/10: Vauhxx Booker, who was attacked during an alleged attempted lynching on the 4th of July at Monroe Lake seen during a press conference at Peoples Park in Bloomington.Booker, and his attorney are asking for a grand jury trial to investigate the assault. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
July 16, 2020 3:35 p.m.

The law enforcement arm of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources released a report Thursday, the product of investigations after an alleged attempted lynching on July 4.

The victim, Vauhxx Booker, claims that a group in the woods attacked him and attempted to lynch him while he and his friends were on their way to watch the lunar eclipse at Lake Monroe, just outside of Bloomington.

Two members of that group, Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord, recently lawyered up and contradicted Booker’s claims, saying that he was the “instigator and aggressor.”

The report has been given to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s office to decide whether to charge members of the altercation. The FBI has also been conducting an investigation into the possible hate crime.

Read the DNR report here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
