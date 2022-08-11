Latest
2 hours ago
READ: Draft Document Would Have Notified Congress About Missing Secret Service Texts Weeks Earlier
3 hours ago
Garland: DOJ Asks Court To Unseal Trump Search Warrant
4 hours ago
Man Who Allegedly Attempted To Break Into Cincinnati FBI Building Dead After Standoff

Bolton Says Trump Took Away His Security Detail Right After He Resigned

National Security Advisor John Bolton listens to President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a meeting of his cabinet. (Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
August 11, 2022 2:33 p.m.

John Bolton — ex-President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser who was allegedly the target of a murder-for-hire plot — said on Thursday that his former boss yanked away his Security Security detail soon after the then-official resigned in Sept. 2019.

“The day I resigned, President Trump cut off my Secret Service,” Bolton told MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell. “In fact, within hours after I submitted my letter, they were pulling the bells and whistles off my house, and so on.”

“Is that normal?” Mitchell asked.

“No, it’s not normal,” Bolton replied.

“Well, it’s normal for Donald Trump,” he added. “But not normal for the institution.”

The former adviser said he was “grateful” that President Joe Biden authorized his request for a Secret Service detail.

Bolton’s account about Trump stripping him of security detail comes a day after the Justice Department charged an Iranian operative named Shahram Poursafi with allegedly plotting to have Bolton murdered.

The Justice Department stated that the plot was likely meant to be retaliation for the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a drone strike authorized by Trump in January 2020.

The relationship between the hawkish Bolton and the somewhat less war-hungry Trump had soured considerably by the time the national security adviser left the administration.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: