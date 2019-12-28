Blumenthal Claims As Many As 10 GOPers Have ‘Misgivings’ About McConnell Strategy

Latest
December 28, 2019 12:26 p.m.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) claimed this week that as many as 10 Republican senators have “very severe misgivings” about how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to run a pending Senate impeachment trial, according to The Hill. 

“I’ve talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents,” Blumenthal reportedly said during a Capitol News Briefing on the Connecticut Network this week. The remarks were flagged by The Hill.

“My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable,” he continued. “I believe Sen. Murkowski is saying what a lot of my Republican colleagues are thinking, in fact, saying privately.”

Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska told reporters this week that she was “disturbed” by McConnell’s claim that he would mirror any Senate impeachment trial according to the White House’s needs. No other Senate Republicans have spoken up about the impending trial, which likely won’t take place until Congress returns to session in January.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York.
