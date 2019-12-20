Latest
Bloomberg Won’t Talk About Giuliani, Citing No-Comment Policy For Other NYC Mayors

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, and NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremony marking the 12th Anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York,Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. New York City Fire Commissioner Sal Cassano is behind in the middle.David Handschuh/New York Daily News/POOL
December 20, 2019 12:01 p.m.
Newly minted presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg won’t talk about President Donald Trump’s globe-trotting, headline-grabbing personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for a very specific reason — he’s also the former mayor of New York.

Giuliani is at the center of Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine, and, as a result, at the center of the impeachment probe against Trump.

But in an interview that aired Friday, Bloomberg said he wouldn’t talk about Giuliani, citing a no-comment policy about his fellow Big Apple mayors that he’s followed “religiously.”

“I made a commitment when I left office on December 31st, 2013, that I would not talk about my predecessor or my successor, publicly or privately,” he told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “I have followed that religiously for the last six years, whatever it’s been, and I’m going to continue, so I can’t help you.”

Bloomberg said he’d only talked to Giuliani in recent years at the 9/11 memorial in New York City, at the annual commemoration when victims’ names are read.

“We’ve shaken hands, ‘Hi, how are you?’ ‘Fine, how are you?’ That’s it,’” he said.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats.
