Bloomberg’s Partner Encourages People Bothered By His NDAs To ‘Get Over It’

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 23: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. With early voting underway in Texas, Sanders is holding four rallies in the delegate-rich state this weekend before traveling on to South Carolina. Texas holds their primary on Super Tuesday March 3rd, along with over a dozen other states. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Diana Taylor addresses the crowd during a campaign rally for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on January 15, 2020 in New York City. The event marked the kickoff of Bloomberg's "Women For Mike" outreach campaign. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Diana Taylor addresses the crowd during a campaign rally for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on January 15, 2020 in New York City. The event marked the kickoff of Bloomberg's "Women For Mike" outreach campaign. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
February 25, 2020 11:32 a.m.
Diana Taylor, longtime partner of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, advised those bothered by his nondisclosure agreements to “get over it.”

“It was 30 years ago,” she added in an interview with CBS News.

Taylor has been romantically linked to Bloomberg since 2000 and has held many high-profile jobs in the private and public sector.

“I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture,” she said, concerning the unsavory comments Bloomberg made that prompted the NDAs. “We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hammered Bloomberg about the NDAs at the Nevada debate, pressing him to release his former employees from them right there on stage. He declined, saying that all he did was tell a few “jokes.” The response elicited boos from the debate audience.

The pressure grew so great that Bloomberg bowed a few days later, agreeing to release three women who’d signed NDAs about his personal comments from their contracts. He also swore to stop using NDAs at his company, and to install other structural reforms like family leave and equal pay.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
