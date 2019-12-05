Bloomberg Terminal Shortcut Led Users To Candidate’s 2020 Campaign Site

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s namesake company reportedly promoted his campaign’s website until an article pointing it out was published.

According to a Financial Times report Thursday, users of Bloomberg terminals — expensive hubs for financial news and information — were led to the Bloomberg 2020 campaign website by writing “MIKE” up until FT published its report.

The FT noted that the functionality was different than how other notable figures on the terminal were treated — typically it sent users to a bio page with basic information.

A Bloomberg spokesman said on Twitter that the function has been updated and called the issue an “oversight.”

As I emailed @adamsamson: We've updated that function to go to the bio page just like anyone else. Thanks for pointing out what was clearly an oversight when the site became a campaign site. — Ty Trippet (@ttrippet) December 5, 2019

On Monday, Trump’s re-election campaign revoked press credentials from Bloomberg News reporters in response to Bloomberg News’ editor-in-chief John Micklethwait’s new editorial guidelines on covering the 2020 race.

