Bloomberg Terminal Shortcut Led Users To Candidate’s 2020 Campaign Site

NORFOLK, VA - NOVEMBER 25: Newly announced Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference to discuss his presidential run on November 25, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. The 77-year old Bloomberg joins an already crowded Democratic field and is presenting himself as a moderate and pragmatic option in contrast to the current Democratic Party's increasingly leftward tilt. In recent years, Bloomberg has used some of his vast personal fortune to push for stronger gun safety laws and action on climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
December 5, 2019 5:06 p.m.
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s namesake company reportedly promoted his campaign’s website until an article pointing it out was published.

According to a Financial Times report Thursday, users of Bloomberg terminals — expensive hubs for financial news and information — were led to the Bloomberg 2020 campaign website by writing “MIKE” up until FT published its report.

The FT noted that the functionality was different than how other notable figures on the terminal were treated — typically it sent users to a bio page with basic information.

A Bloomberg spokesman said on Twitter that the function has been updated and called the issue an “oversight.”

On Monday, Trump’s re-election campaign revoked press credentials from Bloomberg News reporters in response to Bloomberg News’ editor-in-chief John Micklethwait’s new editorial guidelines on covering the 2020 race.

Read the FT’s report here.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
