Latest
32 mins ago
Good Intentions May Have Met Sloppy Execution With Texas’ Primary Night Debacle
1 hour ago
Chief Justice Puts Schumer On Blast For Making ‘Threatening Statements’
1 hour ago
Two Billionaires Tried To Buy A Presidency. How’d That Go?

Bloomberg News Staffers Were Relieved When Its Owner Dropped His Campaign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses his staff and the media after announcing that he will be ending his campaign on March 04, 2020 in New York City. Bloomb... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses his staff and the media after announcing that he will be ending his campaign on March 04, 2020 in New York City. Bloomberg, who has endorsed Joe Biden, spent millions of dollars in his short lived campaign for president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 4, 2020 6:43 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Bloomberg News staffers reportedly felt a sense of relief when the former New York City mayor announced Wednesday morning that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

According to a CNN report Wednesday, tensions flared up within Bloomberg News as its journalists were assigned to cover their boss’ presidential campaign. When Bloomberg gained traction in polls, the newsroom began having discussions regarding what its coverage would look like under a Bloomberg presidency.

“We really do have a firewall with the campaign,” one journalist at Bloomberg News told CNN.

However, CNN noted that the campaign caused frustration due to management’s rules that prevented investigation into Bloomberg himself and his Democratic rivals.

Multiple Bloomberg News staffers privately told CNN Wednesday that they had no qualms with Bloomberg’s campaign suspension announcement.

In a memo to staff Wednesday, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait wrote that the newsroom will return to its “normal coverage” of the presidential race.

“Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election; we will follow exactly the same coverage rules for the Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald Trump,” Micklethwait wrote in the memo. “We will disclose Mike’s financial support for other Democrats — just as we have always done where his financial support for political causes is relevant to our reporting.”

Read CNN report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: