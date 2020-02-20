Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., leaves the House Republican leadership election in Longworth Building on November 14, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rohrabacher Confirms He Floated Pardon With Assange — But Trump Wasn't Involved
Roger Stone Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison
Bloomberg Circulates Deceptively Edited Video Of Nevada Debate Moment On Twitter

Bloomberg's Own Campaign Manager Concedes Ex-Mayor Tanked Last Night

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 12: Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during a campaign rally on February 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bloomberg is holding the rally to mark the beginning of early voting in Tennessee ahead of the Super Tuesday primary on March 3rd. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mike Bloomberg
February 20, 2020 12:33 p.m.
Kevin Sheekey, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s campaign manager, admitted on Thursday that his boss’ debut in the Democratic presidential primary debate wasn’t pretty.

“Listen, I think Mike’s gotta get his legs under him,” Sheekey told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle. “Certainly he had a better second half of debate than the first, I will admit that.”

Though he downplayed Bloomberg’s performance as a mere hiccup in the long election cycle ahead, the campaign manager agreed grimly with Ruhle’s observation that the former mayor seemed incapable of defending himself against his rivals’ blistering attacks.

“Listen, I think you’re right,” Sheekey said. “We need to push back a little harder against people who were screaming about things they haven’t done and get Mike’s record out there better than we did last night.”

The campaign aide said he welcomed the “Bronx cheer” Bloomberg had received, a reference to the multiple boos the crowd dealt to the billionaire when he bungled his responses to scathing jabs his tax returns and the allegations of sexual misconduct at his company.

“But I think Mike will be back,” Sheekey said. “This is a campaign that right now is just getting interesting.”

Still, the campaign chief seemed already resigned to the possibility that Bloomberg’s campaign won’t survive Super Tuesday on March 3, saying that he’s “not sure” the billionaire will manage to sink frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) come Super Tuesday on March 3.

“It may be there’s not much campaign in March after that date, but we’re certainly fighting hard as we can to make sure that there is,” Sheekey said.

Watch the interview below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
