Bloomberg’s Possible Presidential Bid Gets Rolling With Logo Debacle

After representatives for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed his paperwork in Alabama Friday, the possible presidential bid got off to an inauspicious start.

The seeming rollout of his 2020 logo earned instant derision for its goofy script and odd tagline: “owning it together!”

Bloomberg’s campaign logo is truly awful pic.twitter.com/1uVw42Xjvb — Nando (@nandorvila) November 9, 2019

However, team Bloomberg quickly shut down the fun.

Not our website. Not our logo. Not affiliated in any way. https://t.co/n3UMvBEg4p — howard wolfson (@howiewolf) November 9, 2019

According to CNN, a Bloomberg spokesman said that if he does choose to run, he will not contest the four early primary states due to his late entry into the race. He seems to be running due to worry that former Vice President Joe Biden, who he sees as the best chance of beating President Donald Trump, won’t win the nomination.