Latest
10 mins ago
Trump Says Will ‘Probably’ Release Transcript Of Other Zelensky Call Tuesday
38 mins ago
Schiff Whacks Nunes’ Witness Requests: Will Not Abet ‘Sham Investigations’
in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
4 hours ago
Trump Expected To Attend LSU-Alabama Game In Midst Of Voting For LA Governor

Bloomberg’s Possible Presidential Bid Gets Rolling With Logo Debacle

By
|
November 9, 2019 12:21 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

After representatives for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed his paperwork in Alabama Friday, the possible presidential bid got off to an inauspicious start.

The seeming rollout of his 2020 logo earned instant derision for its goofy script and odd tagline: “owning it together!”

However, team Bloomberg quickly shut down the fun.

According to CNN, a Bloomberg spokesman said that if he does choose to run, he will not contest the four early primary states due to his late entry into the race. He seems to be running due to worry that former Vice President Joe Biden, who he sees as the best chance of beating President Donald Trump, won’t win the nomination.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: