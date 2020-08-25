Latest
39 mins ago
House Investigating As Pompeo Prepares To Speak At RNC In Violation Of Own Policy
3 hours ago
After Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Health Officials Worry That COVID-19 Will Move Far, Fast
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,not seen, make joint statements to the press after meeting in Jerusalem, on Monday, August 24, 2020. POOL Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
3 hours ago
Pompeo Flouts His Own State Department Guidance To Speak At GOP Convention

Black Lives Matter Activist Shot During March To DC

Facebook, Frank Nitty
By
|
August 25, 2020 4:56 p.m.

An activist marching in a group from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. was shot late Monday night, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, but no charges yet. 

The shooting, which appeared to be captured in a Facebook Live video stream, occurred less than 20 minutes after a property owner called the police to complain that the activist group was in a private business parking lot in Juniata Township, Pennsylvania, state police told reporters. 

“The property owners confronted the activists,” state police spokesperson Brent Miller told reporters at a press briefing. “The confrontation escalated and gun shots were exchanged between the property owners and the activists.”

Neither the victim nor any alleged shooters have been identified by authorities. Police said they recovered two guns at the scene that had both been fired, a shotgun and a handgun, but they did not answer questions about whether anyone in the activist group had fired a weapon, nor whether both weapons had been fired by the property owners.

“It would be inappropriate to make a determination, or a prosecutorial decision, with the information we have at this point,” Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said at Tuesday’s press briefing.

One activist marching with the group, Frank Nitty, captured a confrontation on a Facebook Live stream. At one point after the first shots ring out, Nitty zooms in on two men, one of whom appears to be holding a gun. “We’re leaving!” someone is heard shouting shortly before the shooting picks up again. Nitty’s footage then shows a bloodied man being driven away.

In another video Tuesday, Nitty said the activist group was shot out of nowhere. 

“We start walking, and basically we heard a gun shot, a loud bang,” he said. For a moment, Nitty recalled, the activist group wasn’t sure what the noise was. “Then we heard another loud bang, and we were like, ‘Somebody’s shooting at us.’”

Nitty said the men yelled racial slurs at the activists and told them, “Don’t come through our town.” 

No one has been charged yet in the shooting, but police said the property owners had been questioned and that charges could be forthcoming.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30