GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Thursday, Cassidy wrote that he was notified the night before that he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus. When he was tested the following day, Cassidy received a positive result for COVID-19.

Cassidy wrote that he has contacted his physician and is “strictly” complying with CDC recommendations, which includes quarantining for 14 days and alerting those he may have been in contact with.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy wrote.