GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Tests Positive For COVID-19

UNITED STATES - MAY 18: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., leaves a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Capitol Visitor Center on the investigation of President Trump's campaign ties to Russia on May 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 18: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., leaves a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Capitol Visitor Center on the investigation of President Trump's campaign ties to Russia on May 1... UNITED STATES - MAY 18: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., leaves a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Capitol Visitor Center on the investigation of President Trump's campaign ties to Russia on May 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images) MORE LESS
August 20, 2020 2:57 p.m.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Thursday, Cassidy wrote that he was notified the night before that he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus. When he was tested the following day, Cassidy received a positive result for COVID-19.

Cassidy wrote that he has contacted his physician and is “strictly” complying with CDC recommendations, which includes quarantining for 14 days and alerting those he may have been in contact with.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy wrote.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
