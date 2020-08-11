Latest
17 mins ago
CNN: Biden Has Selected His Running Mate
Lynn - 10/24/19 - A classroom at the Pickering Middle School. As Beacon Hill lawmakers debate boosting to the state's school spending formula, we explore the limits to how much the extra money can do in the North Shore city of Lynn, particularly when it comes to special education programming and the district's aging and deteriorating schools. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Meghan Irons) Topic: (xxlynn)
1 hour ago
Case Closed: MI Judge Removes Grace, Black Teen Jailed for Not Doing Online Schoolwork, From Probation
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: President Donald Trump stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House for a trip to Ohio where he will visit a Whirlpool factory on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After the visit to the factory he will attend a fundraising reception and then head to his properties in New Jersey for the weekend. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
2 hours ago
Trump Absurdly Claims Americans Will Have To Learn Chinese If Biden Wins

Big Ten Conference Pulls The Plug On Football This Fall Amid COVID Pandemic

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo Massachusetts players enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, in Amherst, Mass. Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdiv... FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo Massachusetts players enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, in Amherst, Mass. Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) MORE LESS
By Ralph D. Russo
|
August 11, 2020 3:17 p.m.

The Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30