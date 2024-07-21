Biden’s Exit Puts The Spotlight On Harris And The DNC Delegates

President Joe Biden’s announcement that he is not running for re-election and will give his “full support and endorsement” to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee this year puts the focus on the party’s delegates and the degree to which they coalesce behind her. That question may be settled ahead of the roll call vote for the party’s convention, which is set to take place next month.

In a statement released roughly two hours after Biden revealed his decision, Harris thanked Biden “for his extraordinary leadership.”

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said, adding, “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. … We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

After Biden’s victories in the primaries, the vast majority of the approximately 3,900 delegates who will vote in the first ballot were pledged to Biden. His exit from the race will release them and his endorsement makes Vice President Kamala Harris the clear frontrunner to receive their support. However, in recent days, as pressure mounted on Biden to leave the race, some Democrats have discussed the policy of an “open” nomination process to avoid the appearance of Harris taking over without the broader party weighing in.

It remains to be seen how exactly that process might look and whether any candidate other than longshot author Marianne Williamson decides to make a play for the nomination.

“The work that we must do now, while unprecedented, is clear,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “In the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”

In recent weeks, as Biden’s future seemed uncertain, a source close to Harris told TPM that she had “a break glass in case of emergency strategy” and political operation. On Sunday, after Biden’s announcement, the source close to Harris said that operation was in full swing.

“We’re whipping delegates now,” the source said.

Many leading Democrats moved quickly to endorse Harris in the hours after Biden’s announcement, including Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), the Congressional Black Caucus, the New Dems coalition, and Rep. Pramila Jayapa (D-WA), who is chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Several Democratic senators also endorsed Harris, as did two high-profile governors who are often discussed as potential presidential contenders, Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Josh Shapiro (D-PA).

The rapid round of endorsements for Harris also included dozens of current and former DNC delegates. The New York Times reported that the 77 DNC delegates from Tennessee unanimously voted on Sunday afternoon to endorse Harris.

As Biden’s running mate, Harris is also in position to take advantage of their campaign war chest and existing team. Biden’s current campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, previously worked for Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign and in Harris’ U.S. Senate office. Multiple sources familiar with the campaign operations have said that Chavez Rodriguez’s role on Biden’s team was limited somewhat by his longtime aides. The source close to Harris said they expected she will take a larger role on Harris’ team.

“She’s comfortable with Julie,” the source said of Harris.

Chavez Rodriguez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While it is unclear if Harris will face any serious challenge, in recent weeks, multiple other sources told TPM that high profile Democratic governors, including Illinois J.B. Pritzker and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, have their eyes on the race and operations of their own. Spokespeople for Pritzker and Whitmer did not respond to requests for comment.

According to Ballotpedia, there are an estimated 4,672 delegates including 3,922 pledged delegates and 739 automatic delegates, better known as superdelegates. Following reforms passed in the wake of the contentious 2016 Democratic primary, the superdelegates, who are not pledged to any particular candidates, do not vote unless no candidate for the nomination has a majority on the first ballot. Due to concerns about general ballot access deadlines, the DNC delegates are set to vote virtually prior to the start of the in-person convention, which begins on Aug. 19. The convention rules committee has said that vote will not take place before Aug. 1.

John Light contributed to this article.