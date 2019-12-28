Latest
LYNCHBURG, VA - MAY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Jerry Falwell (R), President of Liberty University, on stage during a commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. President Trump is the first sitting president to speak at LibertyÕs commencement since George H.W. Bush spoke in 1990. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
18 hours ago
The Evangelical War Over Impeachment Has Been A Long Time Coming
21 hours ago
NYC Beefs Up Police Presence In Some Jewish Communities Amid Anti-Semitic Incidents
24 hours ago
Trump Feeds Right Wing Push To Name Ukraine Whistleblower

Biden Says He Won’t Testify In Possible Senate Impeachment Trial

OTTUMWA, IOWA - DECEMBER 21: Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Hotel Ottumwa on December 21, 2019 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democra... OTTUMWA, IOWA - DECEMBER 21: Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Hotel Ottumwa on December 21, 2019 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest for the Democratic Party in choosing their presidential candidate to face Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 28, 2019 11:58 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he wouldn’t comply with any possible congressional subpoena for his testimony if the Senate holds an impeachment trial because it would take the focus off of President Trump.

Biden made the remarks during an interview with the Des Moines Register, calling the current state of impeachment a “a sad moment for our country.”

“What are you going to cover?” Biden asked the Des Moines Register when he was asked if he’d comply with a subpoena or testify voluntarily. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke … Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”

Biden has found himself at the center of President Trump’s impeachment while he runs for the Democratic nomination for president. Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani — who Biden called a “thug” in the same interview — spent months coordinating a pressure campaign to get the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into Biden’s son Hunter Biden as well as the 2016 election.

“No one’s taken as much heat and as many lies thrown at them as I have, but again, this is not about me. It’s not about my family. It’s about the nation. And we have to reach out and unify this country,” Biden told the Des Moines Register.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: