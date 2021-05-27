Biden Willing To Stretch Out Talks With GOPers Over Infrastructure Plan Past His Deadline

President Joe Biden is open to extending negotiations over his sweeping infrastructure plan with Republicans past his original Memorial Day deadline, according to Politico.

Biden’s team and the Democrats involved are reportedly planning on ending the talks within a week or two and move on to getting full Democratic support for the legislation if the bipartisan discussions fail to reach any major breakthroughs.

The GOP negotiators, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), are slated to present their counterproposal, which is expected to have a price tag of nearly $1 trillion, on Thursday.

Progressives like Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are growing impatient with the White House’s drawn-out negotiations with Republicans and have urged Biden to wrap it up.

“If Republicans want to come on board, seriously, great. If not, we’re going to do it alone,” Sanders told Axios earlier this month.