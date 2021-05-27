Latest
49 mins ago ago
Local CA Official Prepares For Protesters To Swarm Her Home — Over COVID Mandates That Aren’t Real
13 hours ago ago
Susan Collins Tweaks Jan. 6 Commission Bill In Effort To Save It From Filibuster
14 hours ago ago
Fox Guest Pushes Bizarre Theory That COVID Vaccinations Will Lead To More Mass Shootings

Biden Willing To Stretch Out Talks With GOPers Over Infrastructure Plan Past His Deadline

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Biden spoke to a nation seeking to emerge from twin crises of pandemic and economic slide in his first speech to a joint session of Congress. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the Capitol on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
May 27, 2021 7:48 a.m.

President Joe Biden is open to extending negotiations over his sweeping infrastructure plan with Republicans past his original Memorial Day deadline, according to Politico.

Biden’s team and the Democrats involved are reportedly planning on ending the talks within a week or two and move on to getting full Democratic support for the legislation if the bipartisan discussions fail to reach any major breakthroughs.

The GOP negotiators, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), are slated to present their counterproposal, which is expected to have a price tag of nearly $1 trillion, on Thursday.

Progressives like Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are growing impatient with the White House’s drawn-out negotiations with Republicans and have urged Biden to wrap it up.

“If Republicans want to come on board, seriously, great. If not, we’re going to do it alone,” Sanders told Axios earlier this month.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: