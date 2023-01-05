Latest
Biden Will Award 12 Who Defended Capitol, Blocked Big Lie On Jan 6 Anniversary

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 5: (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about border security policies in the Roosevelt Room in the White House on January 5, 2023 in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 5: (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about border security policies in the Roosevelt Room in the White House on January 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border while on a two-day summit meeting in Mexico City. The administration plans on setting new limits on illegal border crossings and expanding policies that force out migrants without letting them seek asylum. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 5, 2023 1:54 p.m.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden will give several individuals who defended democracy after the 2020 election the Presidential Citizens Medal to mark the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The awards will go to twelve people who either tried to protect the Capitol complex during the attack or fended off pressure to overturn the 2020 election results at the state and local level. The recipients include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; former Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, who suffered injuries from the attack; Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two election workers from Fulton County, Georgia, who’d become targets of a racist harassment campaign; and Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who’d died from injuries inflicted from the attack.

The citizens award was established via executive order on November 13, 1969, to honor citizens who’ve “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.” It’s considered the second-highest civilian award from the U.S. government below the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Biden will issue the awards during a White House ceremony commemorating the second anniversary on Friday. He’ll deliver remarks about the recipients having made “exemplary contributions to our democracy” and shown “courage and selflessness” around the insurrection, a source told CNN.

Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, VIce News, and The Atlantic.
