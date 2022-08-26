Latest
33 mins ago
READ: Redacted Mar-A-Lago Affidavit Gives New Details On What FBI Agents Were After
4 hours ago
Minnesota Set To Become ‘Abortion Access Island’ In The Midwest, But For Whom?
6 hours ago
Rumble In The Panhandle: Gaetz Will Face Off Against Rebekah Jones, DeSantis’ COVID Villain

Right Wingers Huff And Puff After White House’s Viral Student Loan Smack Talk

Dark Brandon. Getty Image/Twitter/TPM Illustration.
By
|
August 26, 2022 11:26 a.m.

Dark Brandon got his hands on the White House Twitter account Thursday. 

The account, known for anodyne posts boosting Democrats’ accomplishments and sharing information about administration initiatives, unleashed a series of aggressive tweets to swat down GOP detractors of the new student loan forgiveness program

In each, the account quote-tweeted the Republican complaining, and spelled out how big of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan they’d had forgiven — often to the tune of $1 million or more. The student loan program will forgive up to $10,000 in loans for those making less than $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for those who went to school on Pell Grants. 

While Democrats cheered the White House’s newfound feistiness, Republicans expressed their extreme displeasure. 

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who the White House said had $1.4 million PPP loans forgiven, was the first of those called out in the thread to respond. 

“Another ignorant attack from a career politician who has never created a single job,” he tweeted. “74 days before midterms, Joe Biden is targeting business owners for protecting their employees from government lockdowns.” 

“President Trump always supported American workers and job creators,” he added, wistfully.

Other GOP lawmakers who hadn’t been highlighted by the White House were loath to miss out on the action. 

“President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan could not be more different, despite his lame attempts to draw similarities between the two,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote in an op-ed on Fox Business’ website, explaining his past support of PPP. 

“This is a handout that primarily benefits the highly educated and already well-off, the laptop liberals and Marxist misfit activists who have never run a business, made payroll, or worried about something other than what pronouns to use,” he added.  

Rep. Bryon Donalds (R-FL), a freshman who identifies himself as “liberty loving” and “pro-Trump,” called the tweets “trash.” 

“This is trash coming from an idiotic White House,” he tweeted. “PPP funds were designed to be forgiven, because the government shut down the economy. Student loans were designed to be paid back… I should know I paid mine back earlier this year. Where is my check Joe?????”

Some other big names in the MAGA universe were eager to frame the tweets as an attack on business owners. 

Right wing commentator Ben Shapiro, in particular, was antsy to hear about loans being forgiven for Democratic leaders, most of whom are in their 70s and 80s and would have obtained their degrees when the cost of tuition was in the low four figures.

“As long as the White House is targeting businessowners who were locked down and who used PPP to pay their employees, let’s find out how many top Democrats have student loans they’re about to pay off with your money,” he tweeted. 

Former NRSC advisor Matt Whitlock chimed in: “This is mind-numbingly stupid – does anyone in this White House actually know what PPP loans were?”

And finally, as a bonus — even members of the never-Trumper contingent are tut-tutting at the White House’s plum lack of civility. 

“Old fogey here: If Democrats want to defend the student loan forgiveness program by attacking critics whose businesses took PPP loans (I’m doubtful this really works politically, but whatever), they’re free to so,” Bill Kristol humphed. “But it shouldn’t be done from the White House account.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: