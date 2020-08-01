Biden Unlikely To Announce VP Pick Until Second Week Of August

Latest
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is unlikely to publicly announce his vice presidential pick before August 10, in spite of low murmurs regarding interviews of about a dozen or so women and even talk on Friday about a short list.

The Associate Press reported Saturday that a public announcement likely wouldn’t happen until just one week before Democrats hold their convention to formally nominate Biden as their presidential nominee which begins August 17.

Biden said in May that he hoped to name his pick around August 1 and told reporters this week that he would “have a choice in the first week of August.” He stopped short of saying when he would publicly reveal his choice.

On Friday, two people familiar with Biden’s vice-presidential search process told the Washington Post the announcement is not likely to come next week, adding that some Biden allies have been urged the presidential nominee to break the news publicly around August 10.

The New York Times reported Friday that Rep. Karen Bass (CA) and former national security adviser for the Obama administration, Susan Rice have recently emerged as strong contenders for the position. Senator Kamala Harris (CA) and Elizabeth Warren (MA) are also strong potential running mates. A handful of other women remain under consideration as picks since deliberations remain fluid. Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL) confirmed Thursday she had been interviewed for the job. The Times said that Governor Gretchen Whitmer (MI) and Representative Val Demings (FL) have also been closely reviewed.

According to AP, Biden sought feedback on his pick from former President Barack Obama. Biden allies also told AP that Biden’s wife, Jill, and sister, Valerie Biden Owens, are likely to have sway in the decision — a role they’ve played in many of Biden’s political moves throughout his career. 

