Biden Floats Possibility Of ‘Virtual’ Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still firm in his position that the Democratic National Committee’s convention needs to happen, but said the event may need to be held virtually, during an interview on ABC News Sunday morning.

On Thursday, the DNC announced that it’s postponing its national convention to August in light of the coronavirus crisis. The convention is now scheduled for August 17 — a month after its originally scheduled date of July 13.

“Well, we’re going to have to do a convention,” Biden said. “We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now.”

Biden then reiterated that holding the convention is “necessary” before stressing that the importance of listening to medical experts.

“We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very possible,” Biden said. “Again, let’s see where it is — and what we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science, listen to the experts.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below: