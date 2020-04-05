Latest
34 mins ago
Nunes Compares Homeless Population In California To ‘Zombie Apocalypse’
3 hours ago
Surgeon General: COVID-19 Cases Next Week Will Be ‘Our Pearl Harbor Moment’
3 hours ago
Fauci: It’s A ‘False Statement’ To Say COVID-19 Outbreak Is Under Control

Biden Floats Possibility Of ‘Virtual’ Democratic National Convention

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
April 5, 2020 9:48 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still firm in his position that the Democratic National Committee’s convention needs to happen, but said the event may need to be held virtually, during an interview on ABC News Sunday morning.

On Thursday, the DNC announced that it’s postponing its national convention to August in light of the coronavirus crisis. The convention is now scheduled for August 17 — a month after its originally scheduled date of July 13.

“Well, we’re going to have to do a convention,” Biden said. “We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now.”

Biden then reiterated that holding the convention is “necessary” before stressing that the importance of listening to medical experts.

“We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very possible,” Biden said. “Again, let’s see where it is — and what we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science, listen to the experts.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: