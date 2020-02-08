Latest
11 hours ago
Our Top Takeaways From The Last Dem Debate Before New Hampshire
12 hours ago
The Playbook: How Each Candidate Approached The New Hampshire Debate
15 hours ago
Gordon Sondland Fired As EU Ambassador, Second Impeachment Witness To Lose Job Friday

Biden Laments Being ‘The Underdog’ In New Hampshire Days Before Primary

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 07: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on Feb... MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 07: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Seven candidates qualified for the second Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020 which comes just days before the New Hampshire primary on February 11. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 8, 2020 10:17 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a rare-post debate interview following the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire Friday night that he believes he is “the underdog” in the state’s upcoming Tuesday primary.

During an interview with ABC News Friday night, Biden first railed against President Trump for having “no sense of empathy, I think very little sense of decency and decorum and what constitutes being a decent person” as well as his foreign policy being “an absolute disaster.”

When asked about his remark at the top of the debate when he said he “took a hit in Iowa” and will “probably take a hit here in New Hampshire as well,” Biden noted how initially he had “been the frontrunner all along here” before arguing that he’s now “the underdog.”

“I’ve had that target on my back from the beginning,” Biden said. “And the fact is in New Hampshire I’m the underdog because of the fact that, you know, Bernie won this place by 20 points last time and neighboring senators have gigantic influence, and so I think I’m an underdog.”

Biden then added that Sanders’ New Hampshire primary win against Hillary Clinton in 2016 “didn’t matter because I’m not going to walk away.”

“Like I said, I’ve lost a lot of things before in the past, but I’ll be damned if I’m going to lose to this guy Trump to lose the country to,” Biden said. “So when you say I came out and I decided that the attacks that are going on with me — I basically not responded to the last whatever months.”

Biden also added one more jab aimed at Sanders.

“But this idea that Bernie talking about — he’s a good guy — but Bernie talking about Biden has a lot of baggage, you know,” Biden said. “Everybody, we have to win the Senate back. He labels himself a Democratic socialist — this is going to be a field day for the President.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: