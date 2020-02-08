Biden Laments Being ‘The Underdog’ In New Hampshire Days Before Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a rare-post debate interview following the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire Friday night that he believes he is “the underdog” in the state’s upcoming Tuesday primary.

During an interview with ABC News Friday night, Biden first railed against President Trump for having “no sense of empathy, I think very little sense of decency and decorum and what constitutes being a decent person” as well as his foreign policy being “an absolute disaster.”

When asked about his remark at the top of the debate when he said he “took a hit in Iowa” and will “probably take a hit here in New Hampshire as well,” Biden noted how initially he had “been the frontrunner all along here” before arguing that he’s now “the underdog.”

“I’ve had that target on my back from the beginning,” Biden said. “And the fact is in New Hampshire I’m the underdog because of the fact that, you know, Bernie won this place by 20 points last time and neighboring senators have gigantic influence, and so I think I’m an underdog.”

Biden then added that Sanders’ New Hampshire primary win against Hillary Clinton in 2016 “didn’t matter because I’m not going to walk away.”

“Like I said, I’ve lost a lot of things before in the past, but I’ll be damned if I’m going to lose to this guy Trump to lose the country to,” Biden said. “So when you say I came out and I decided that the attacks that are going on with me — I basically not responded to the last whatever months.”

Biden also added one more jab aimed at Sanders.

“But this idea that Bernie talking about — he’s a good guy — but Bernie talking about Biden has a lot of baggage, you know,” Biden said. “Everybody, we have to win the Senate back. He labels himself a Democratic socialist — this is going to be a field day for the President.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below: