Biden Speech: Trump Has ‘Aligned Himself With The Darkest Forces In This Nation’

In prepared remarks for a speech in Iowa Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden plans to link President Donald Trump to the weekend shootings, saying that the President has “aligned himself with the darkest forces in this nation.”

“Trump offers no moral leadership; no interest in unifying the nation, no evidence the presidency has awakened his conscience in the least. Instead we have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced a political strategy of hate, racism and division,” the remarks read, per Politico.

Biden isn’t the only 2020 candidate who’s blamed the upswing of violence, at least in part, on Trump’s rhetoric and normalization of hate.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who hails from and used to represent El Paso, where one of the shootings took place, called Trump a “white nationalist” whose words “incite violence.”