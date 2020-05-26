Biden: Twitter Should Call Out Trump For Tweeting ‘Outlandish’ Conspiracies

Latest
Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden arrives to pay his respects to fallen service members on Memorial Day at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran's Memorial Park in Newcastle, Delaware, May 25, 2020.
May 26, 2020 7:11 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden expressed dissatisfaction over Twitter refusing to take action against President Trump in light of his tweets stoking baseless conspiracy theories, during an interview that aired on CNN Tuesday afternoon.

When asked about the President tweeting “some pretty outlandish comments” over the weekend such as conspiracy theories — which include baselessly suggesting that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was complicit in the death of his congressional staff member Lori Klausutis in 2001 — Biden agreed that social media companies like Twitter should take action against him and “reexamine” his posts.

“For example, if you put something out saying that same outlandish thing that the President thinks — a talk show host on cable committed murder — I mean you say there’s no evidence for that at all, zero,” Biden said.

Biden then added that Twitter “should say when things are patently not true.”

The former VP’s latest remarks come just hours after Twitter refused remove Trump’s tweets a stoking baseless conspiracy against Scarborough, despite an emotional plea from Klausutis’ widower for the social media company to do so.

CNN’s airing of Biden’s interview on Tuesday afternoon also comes on the heels of Twitter attaching a “get the facts” disclaimer to his false tweets asserting that widespread voting by mail would lead to “substantial” fraud.

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

