Latest
48 mins ago
Trump-Endorsed QAnon Candidate Shows Off Gun, Encourages ‘Offense’ Against ‘The Squad’
1 hour ago
Biden Slams Trump’s Obsession With Conspiracy Theories: ‘What In God’s Name Are We Doing?’
WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his party’s presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The former vice president’s highly anticipated remarks cap a very unconventional four-day virtual convention with the biggest speech of his lengthy political career. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
‘Disgusting!’: A Fiery Biden Tears Into Trump Over ‘Losers’ Remarks About Troops, McCain

Biden Says Trump ‘Just Doesn’t Care’ About Americans’ Economic Hardships Amid COVID

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 4, 2020 4:01 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Friday accused President Donald Trump of being apathetic toward the economic hardships millions of Americans are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Donald Trump’s malpractice during this pandemic has made being a working American a life or death work,” Biden declared in his speech on the flailing economy.

The former vice president ripped Trump’s aggressive push for the country to reopen without providing health guidance or economic protections for workers.

Biden also noted that although unemployment rate dropped in August, “the economic pain remains unrelenting for millions of working people of every race and background that aren’t getting the relief they need.”

“The painful truth is we just have a president that just doesn’t see it. He doesn’t feel it. He doesn’t understand,” Biden said. “He just doesn’t care.”

“He thinks that if the stock market is up, then everything’s fine. If his wealthy friends and donors are doing well, then everything is doing well,” the candidate continued.

Near the end of the speech, Biden briefly mentioned his “Build Back Better” plan and said that he’d be “laying out the sharp contrast” between his plan and Trump’s “non-plans” over the next three weeks.

“I’ll be asking the American people three basic questions: Who can handle the pandemic? Who can keep their promises? And who cares about, and will fight for, working families?” Biden said.

The Democrat’s speech came several hours after the Labor Department released a monthly jobs report that showed unemployment had dropped from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent in August, but also that job growth had slowed from the previous month.

Watch him speak below below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30