Biden Slams Trump For Taking Unproven COVID-19 Drug: ‘What In God’s Name Is He Doing?’

Democratic presidential hopeful former US vice president Joe Biden makes a point as he and Senator Bernie Sanders take part in the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 20, 2020 11:25 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in disbelief after President Trump claimed that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to prevent COVID-19 infection.

During a Yahoo News town hall Tuesday night, Biden criticized Trump’s shocking remarks made to reporters at the White House the day before, which the former veep likened to “saying maybe if you inject Clorox into your blood it may cure you.”

“C’mon, man! What is he doing? What in God’s name is he doing?” Biden said.

After arguing that “the words of a president matter,” Biden pointed out how Vice President Mike Pence said that he’s not taking the anti-malarial drug that is unproven for treatment of COVID-19. Two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19:  one of the President’s valet and Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller.

“You heard the vice president today or yesterday say ‘I’m not using it. I’m not using it.’ The vice president of the United States,” Biden said. “Look, this is absolutely irresponsible. There’s no serious medical person out there saying to use that drug. It’s counterproductive. It’s not going to help, but the President, he decided that’s an answer.”

Trump has continued to face backlash after claiming on Monday that he’s started taking the anti-malarial drug “a couple weeks ago,” despite the Food and Drug Administration warning against using the drug outside of a hospital or clinical setting.

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
