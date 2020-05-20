Biden Slams Trump For Taking Unproven COVID-19 Drug: ‘What In God’s Name Is He Doing?’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in disbelief after President Trump claimed that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to prevent COVID-19 infection.

During a Yahoo News town hall Tuesday night, Biden criticized Trump’s shocking remarks made to reporters at the White House the day before, which the former veep likened to “saying maybe if you inject Clorox into your blood it may cure you.”

“C’mon, man! What is he doing? What in God’s name is he doing?” Biden said.

After arguing that “the words of a president matter,” Biden pointed out how Vice President Mike Pence said that he’s not taking the anti-malarial drug that is unproven for treatment of COVID-19. Two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19: one of the President’s valet and Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller.

“You heard the vice president today or yesterday say ‘I’m not using it. I’m not using it.’ The vice president of the United States,” Biden said. “Look, this is absolutely irresponsible. There’s no serious medical person out there saying to use that drug. It’s counterproductive. It’s not going to help, but the President, he decided that’s an answer.”

Trump has continued to face backlash after claiming on Monday that he’s started taking the anti-malarial drug “a couple weeks ago,” despite the Food and Drug Administration warning against using the drug outside of a hospital or clinical setting.

