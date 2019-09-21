Biden Calls For Release Of Trump Call Transcript, Whistleblower Testimony

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 19th Annual HRC National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)
Vice President Joe Biden in 2015. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)
By
|
September 21, 2019 10:50 am
Former Vice President Joe Biden called Friday for the release of the transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the whistleblower’s testimony, so the American people can “judge for themselves.”

Fellow candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) retweeted Biden’s statement saying “Joe is right: There is no bottom. Impeach him.”

Though other candidates have condemned Trump’s actions — including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) — they have been hesitant to support Biden by name.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM
