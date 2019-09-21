Biden Calls For Release Of Trump Call Transcript, Whistleblower Testimony

Former Vice President Joe Biden called Friday for the release of the transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the whistleblower’s testimony, so the American people can “judge for themselves.”

If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country. pic.twitter.com/PblNGDarXU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2019

Fellow candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) retweeted Biden’s statement saying “Joe is right: There is no bottom. Impeach him.”

Though other candidates have condemned Trump’s actions — including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) — they have been hesitant to support Biden by name.