Latest
18 mins ago ago
County GOPs Across Georgia Drift Further To The Right In The Post-Trump Era
59 mins ago ago
Departure Of House GOPer Will Give Dems Some Breathing Room On Vote Margin
4 hours ago ago
Biden WH Removes Trump-Era Climate Scientist From Top Research Role

Biden To Hold Bipartisan Meeting With Lawmakers On Infrastructure Plan Today

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee in the Oval Office, Thursday, April, 15, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
President Joe Biden meets with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee in the Oval Office at the White House on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
April 19, 2021 8:53 a.m.

President Joe Biden is slated to meet with Democratic and Republican lawmakers from both chambers of Congress at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss his sweeping infrastructure proposal.

The meeting will be held in the Oval Office at 1:15 p.m. ET, according to the White House press schedule.

Per Punchbowl, the senators in the bipartisan group include Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Angus King (I-ME).

They will be joined by Reps. Charlie Crist (D-FL), Norma Torres (D-CA), Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Kay Granger (R-TX) and Carlos Gimenez (R-FL).

The meeting comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lays the groundwork for passing Biden’s multi-trillion plan through budget reconciliation, the only way Democratic senators can pass legislation by a simple majority without getting stonewalled by Republican use of the filibuster.

And GOP obstruction against Biden’s proposal as it stands now is virtually guaranteed: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed in early April to fight Democrats “every step of the way,” and Republicans have been trying to argue that the plan doesn’t fit their definition of “real infrastructure.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: