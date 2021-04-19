Biden To Hold Bipartisan Meeting With Lawmakers On Infrastructure Plan Today

President Joe Biden is slated to meet with Democratic and Republican lawmakers from both chambers of Congress at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss his sweeping infrastructure proposal.

The meeting will be held in the Oval Office at 1:15 p.m. ET, according to the White House press schedule.

Per Punchbowl, the senators in the bipartisan group include Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Angus King (I-ME).

They will be joined by Reps. Charlie Crist (D-FL), Norma Torres (D-CA), Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Kay Granger (R-TX) and Carlos Gimenez (R-FL).

The meeting comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lays the groundwork for passing Biden’s multi-trillion plan through budget reconciliation, the only way Democratic senators can pass legislation by a simple majority without getting stonewalled by Republican use of the filibuster.

And GOP obstruction against Biden’s proposal as it stands now is virtually guaranteed: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed in early April to fight Democrats “every step of the way,” and Republicans have been trying to argue that the plan doesn’t fit their definition of “real infrastructure.”