Biden Tests Negative For COVID For Third Time Since Debate, According To Biden Campaign

The Biden campaign announced on Sunday evening that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 for the third time that day since the debate on Tuesday with President Donald Trump, who is currently being treated for the virus at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” the campaign said in a statement.

The candidate’s test on Sunday marks his third exam for the virus since the presidential debate with Trump, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Military Medical Center after announcing in the early hours of Friday morning that he had tested positive for the virus.

Biden during a stump speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan later on Friday that he had taken two tests that day, which both came out negative.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re doing everything by the numbers,” the candidate said in his remarks.

Trump tweeted at nearly 1 AM on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. However, the White House has given a jumbled timeline as to when exactly the President was diagnosed.

During a press conference at Walter Reed on Saturday morning, White House physician Sean Conley stated Trump had been diagnosed 72 hours prior to that day, which would put his diagnosis at Wednesday morning, raising concerns that the President may have put Biden at risk during the debate the night before.

Several hours later, Conley walked back his remarks a memo stating he had “incorrectly used the term ‘seventy-two hours'” and that he’d meant to say “day three” instead.

Trump had first tested positive “on evening of Thursday, October 1st,” Conley said in the memo.