Biden Surrogate Predicts He Will ‘Really Take The Fight’ To Trump During Debate

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) speaks as members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus hold a news conference on March 24, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
September 29, 2020 11:35 a.m.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who sits on the Biden campaign’s Latino Leadership Committee, on Tuesday anticipated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hitting President Donald Trump on his bungled response to COVID-19 during the debate on Tuesday night.

“I think the vice president is known for being able to speak emotionally and talk from his heart, and I think you’ll see that during this debate,” Gallego told CNN anchor Poppy Harlow. “And more importantly, that’s how he connects to the American public.”

“But he will be able to speak concisely, carry a message and really take the fight to Donald Trump,” the congressman continued. “At the end of the day, this is what the discussion is going to be based around: the fact that this president has let down the American public and exposed us to COVID-19, and in essence destroying the economy in the process.”

The debate is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
